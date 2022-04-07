Hermits Peak wildfire declared in Santa Fe National Forest

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: April 07, 2022 05:23 PM
Created: April 07, 2022 02:33 PM
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, N.M. — Crews are working to fully suppress a wildfire that began as a prescribed burn 12 miles northwest of Las Vegas.
The U.S. Forest Service declared the Las Dispensas burn to be a wildfire around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The burn started in suitable weather conditions – but unexpected, variable winds caused multiple fires to spark and spread outside of the project boundary late Wednesday afternoon.
The wildfire is estimated at over 150 acres is in a remote location. No private property is directly threatened at this time.
The fire is expected to most northwest toward the Pecos Wilderness – from near the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District of the Santa Fe National Forest where the prescribed burn began.
Winds are expected to be out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph, with temperatures in the high-50s and 60s, in the area.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company