Herrell votes against impeachment; Haaland, Leger Fernandez vote to impeach Pres. Trump

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Two of the three members of the U.S. House who represent New Mexico voted to impeach Pres. Donald Trump.
Rep. Deb Haaland and Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, both Democrats, voted in favor of impeaching the president a week after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.
Republican Yvette Herrell condemned the violence, but said she didn't think the president should be impeached for it.
"Whether in the halls of congress or the streets of America, I don’t believe, Madam Speaker, that the American people have an appetite for this," Herrell said on the House floor before casting her vote against impeachment.
Leger Fernandez said the president needed to be held accountable despite only having a week left in office.
"I think it’s really clear we cannot use the excuse of time when there’s been such a heinous attack on our democracy," she said. "So we can’t say ‘oh it’s too late, we can’t hold him accountable.’ I think it’s very clear that we say we are impeaching you because what you did was wrong.”
Senate leaders said they will not have a trial before Trump leaves office. If the Senate convicts Trump with a two-thirds vote, he could lose the benefits that come along with being a former president, like a $200,000 a year pension. He could also be banned from running for office again.
"He is absolutely considering another run for office. He has already made that very clear," Leger Fernandez said. "And many Republicans that have enabled him and attacked the integrity of our election have said that they would be supporting him, so I think it is not speculation that is what he said.”
