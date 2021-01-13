Herrell votes against impeachment; Haaland, Leger Fernandez vote to impeach Pres. Trump

Leger Fernandez said the president needed to be held accountable despite only having a week left in office.

"I think it’s really clear we cannot use the excuse of time when there’s been such a heinous attack on our democracy," she said. "So we can’t say ‘oh it’s too late, we can’t hold him accountable.’ I think it’s very clear that we say we are impeaching you because what you did was wrong.”

Senate leaders said they will not have a trial before Trump leaves office. If the Senate convicts Trump with a two-thirds vote, he could lose the benefits that come along with being a former president, like a $200,000 a year pension. He could also be banned from running for office again.

"He is absolutely considering another run for office. He has already made that very clear," Leger Fernandez said. "And many Republicans that have enabled him and attacked the integrity of our election have said that they would be supporting him, so I think it is not speculation that is what he said.”