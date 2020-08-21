HHS Secretary Alex Azar discusses federal COVID-19 response

Masks are also widely used in Taiwan. Azar said, in the U.S., masks are recommended, but there is no mandate from the federal government.

"We don't believe, we don't call for mask mandates at any level," Azar said. "It's really for state and local authorities to determine."

Azar is optimistic that a COVID-19 vaccine is right around the corner.

"We are now in a position where we believe that it is highly credible that we will have in tens of millions of FDA gold standard vaccine by the end of this year and many hundreds of millions of doses into next year," Azar said.

