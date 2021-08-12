Hice found guilty in killing of Alcalde teen | KOB 4
Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 12, 2021 03:15 PM
Created: August 12, 2021 01:57 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. — A jury found an Ojo Caliente man guilty of killing an Alcalde teen in 2018. 

Mark Hice was found guilty of all 13 charges, including first-degree murder, Wednesday. Hice was accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Cameron Martinez and wounding three others in a case of mistaken identity.

According to District Attorney Mary Carwick-Altwies, Hice faces 30 years of incarceration.

No sentencing date has been announced. 

The trial began last week after a year-long delay due to COVID-19.


