Hice found guilty in killing of Alcalde teen

SANTA FE, N.M. — A jury found an Ojo Caliente man guilty of killing an Alcalde teen in 2018.
Mark Hice was found guilty of all 13 charges, including first-degree murder, Wednesday. Hice was accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Cameron Martinez and wounding three others in a case of mistaken identity.
According to District Attorney Mary Carwick-Altwies, Hice faces 30 years of incarceration.
No sentencing date has been announced.
