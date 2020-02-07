Hidden historic treasure: Albuquerque Municipal Airport Terminal

The old municipal terminal is located near the Cargo and Mail complex at the Sunport. Many would consider it a hidden time capsule of Native American culture and art.

The pueblo revival building was a “new deal” WPA project designed by famed architect Ernest Blumenthal.

The striking building was designed with Adobe on the outside and soaring vigas, harvested from the Jemez forest, on the inside. Covering the walls, rugs, paintings and murals, many of them crafted by famed Taos artist Pop Chalee.

But the history is rooted in more than the art, it was also tradition on the tarmac. It was customary to see Native American artists side by side with Douglas DC-3's or sleek Lockheed Super Constellations. They were there to greet travelers and sometimes sell their craft.

De Guio says “It just shows how unique Albuquerque is that the Indian culture we had at the time -- still have really, how prominent it was here and how we recognized it and show how proud we are of (the Native American culture) it.”

But in the blink of an eye, the jet age arrived, bringing with it a fuel crisis, hijackings and industry deregulation. Large planes took over for the props and the city outgrew the seemingly small terminal. In 1965 airlines moved across the runway to a new home; what is now known as the Sunport.

The old terminal was registered as a historic landmark in 1989, and since then, it's been everything from the Albuquerque Museum to office space. People can visit the terminal to see the art on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.