Hidden historic treasure: Albuquerque Municipal Airport Terminal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- In the late 1920s, commercial air travel was catching on around the country-- with numerous airlines starting up cross-country flights, many stopping in Albuquerque. So many flights descended on the city, a second airport had to be built, just for Trans World Airlines, then known as Transcontinental & Western Air.
The country was just entering WWII in the 1940s, and Albuquerque was growing. In part due to the city’s involvement in the defense sector. Eventually it became apparent-- two small airports weren’t enough to handle the traffic. That led to the opening of the new, unified, Municipal Airport Terminal.
Airport historian and aviation expert Fred De Guio said it’s rare for a city like Albuquerque to have a historic building.
“We're very lucky to still have this terminal," he said. "Airports in Denver and Phoenix, their terminals were demolished many, many years ago.”
The old municipal terminal is located near the Cargo and Mail complex at the Sunport. Many would consider it a hidden time capsule of Native American culture and art.
The pueblo revival building was a “new deal” WPA project designed by famed architect Ernest Blumenthal.
The striking building was designed with Adobe on the outside and soaring vigas, harvested from the Jemez forest, on the inside. Covering the walls, rugs, paintings and murals, many of them crafted by famed Taos artist Pop Chalee.
But the history is rooted in more than the art, it was also tradition on the tarmac. It was customary to see Native American artists side by side with Douglas DC-3's or sleek Lockheed Super Constellations. They were there to greet travelers and sometimes sell their craft.
De Guio says “It just shows how unique Albuquerque is that the Indian culture we had at the time -- still have really, how prominent it was here and how we recognized it and show how proud we are of (the Native American culture) it.”
But in the blink of an eye, the jet age arrived, bringing with it a fuel crisis, hijackings and industry deregulation. Large planes took over for the props and the city outgrew the seemingly small terminal. In 1965 airlines moved across the runway to a new home; what is now known as the Sunport.
The old terminal was registered as a historic landmark in 1989, and since then, it's been everything from the Albuquerque Museum to office space. People can visit the terminal to see the art on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
