High river runoff forces closure of northern NM lakes, campground
KOB Web Staff
May 13, 2019 02:58 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Fawn Lakes and Fawn Lakes Campground are closed because of high river runoff.
According to an official with Carson National Forest, Red River is overflowing and running into the lakes, which is inundating the surrounding area with water.
Forest officials will monitor the water levels and decide when to open the lakes and campground.
