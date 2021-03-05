High school football highlights: 3-5-21 | KOB 4

High school football highlights: 3-5-21

Brandon Ortega
Updated: March 05, 2021 10:57 PM
Created: March 05, 2021 10:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- High school football returned in New Mexico for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

KOB 4's Brandon Ortega has a look at all the action in the video above. 

Friday Night Scoreboard

Piedra Vista 42, Miyamura 0

Farmington 46, Aztec 0

Carlsbad 35, Artesia 34

Portales 21, Moriarty 0

Texico 49, Tucumcari 14  

Dexter 17, NMMI 2  

Melrose 48, Logan 12  

Lovington 54, Ruidoso 20


