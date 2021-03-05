High school football highlights: 3-5-21

Brandon Ortega
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- High school football returned in New Mexico for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
Friday Night Scoreboard
Piedra Vista 42, Miyamura 0
Farmington 46, Aztec 0
Carlsbad 35, Artesia 34
Portales 21, Moriarty 0
Texico 49, Tucumcari 14
Dexter 17, NMMI 2
Melrose 48, Logan 12
Lovington 54, Ruidoso 20
