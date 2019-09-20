High school football highlights on NM Gameday: 9-20-19
Brandon Ortega
September 20, 2019 10:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Del Norte football team joined Brandon Ortega for New Mexico Gameday.
This episode features highlights from Cleveland vs. Artesia, La Cueva vs. Rio Rancho, Cibola vs. Los Lunas and so much more!
