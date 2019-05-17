High school sports highlights: State playoff action | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

High school sports highlights: State playoff action

Brandon Ortega
May 17, 2019 10:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State championship week is winding down in Albuquerque. 

Advertisement

Brandon Ortega has the highlights from the state baseball and softball matchups. The scores for all the baseball and softball games can also be found here

See all the action in the video above.

Credits

Brandon Ortega


Updated: May 17, 2019 10:20 PM
Created: May 17, 2019 07:56 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Bottomless Lakes State Park evacuated as fire grows in SE New Mexico
Bottomless Lakes State Park evacuated as fire grows in SE New Mexico
Measles case confirmed in New Mexico
Measles case confirmed in New Mexico
Police identify suspect from officer-involved shooting in NE Albuquerque
Police identify suspect from officer-involved shooting in NE Albuquerque
Sandoval County settles lawsuit following inmate death
Sandoval County settles lawsuit following inmate death
4 Investigates: Darian Bashir, the man accused of murdering UNM baseball player
4 Investigates: Darian Bashir, the man accused of murdering UNM baseball player
Advertisement




Police identify suspect from officer-involved shooting in NE Albuquerque
Police identify suspect from officer-involved shooting in NE Albuquerque
Nob Hill crime-fighting strategy modeled after downtown plan
Nob Hill crime-fighting strategy modeled after downtown plan
Measles case confirmed in New Mexico
Measles case confirmed in New Mexico
4 Investigates: Darian Bashir, the man accused of murdering UNM baseball player
4 Investigates: Darian Bashir, the man accused of murdering UNM baseball player
Sandoval County settles lawsuit following inmate death
Sandoval County settles lawsuit following inmate death