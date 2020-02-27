High school student wanted for trying to hire hitman

Joshua Panas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A former Roswell high school student is accused of using a website to try to hire someone to kill two fellow students.
Colton Beall, 18, was indicted on two counts of criminal solicitation for murder.
When the investigation began in December, Beall reportedly told police he wanted to have two 16-year-old girls strangled with a belt because he has a "strangulation fetish."
The Roswell Police Department was initially informed about Beall's request from the website's owner. He said the website is a "parody' site, but some people take it seriously and request murders.
Police said Beall and his family moved away from the Roswell area. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770 or Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-TIPS(8477).
