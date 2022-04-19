High unemployment rate in Farmington signals a changing workforce

“The fact that we are still coming off COVID and some of the challenges that folks have experienced with that and returning to the work force. We had a large number of retirements, we also had a lot of folks that have looked for new opportunities in our community,” said Stark.

All this points towards a workforce that has shifted after the pandemic, said Warren Unsicker, director of Economic Development for the City of Farmington.

“Everyone is grappling with this extensile crisis of how to get people back to work, and I think a lot of it comes down to people are being more choosey with what they are willing to take,” said Unsicker.

There is more emphasis on other values.

“People are taking their skills and their passions and creating their own jobs, and that’s where I think we seen a bright spot in Farmington, people taking their destiny in their own hands,” said Unsicker.

Although Farmington has the highest metropolitan unemployment rate in the state, that number has been improving and Unsicker said he is hopeful that the city will make a full recovery.

As for filling critical public safety jobs, San Juan County is holding a job fair May 4 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the McGee Park Convention & Multiuse Centers.