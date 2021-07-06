Hiker found dead at White Sands National Monument

Photo: nps.gov
KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 06, 2021 12:34 PM
Created: July 06, 2021 12:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A hiker was reportedly found dead at White Sands National Monument after going missing on the Fourth of July.
The Organ Mountain Technical Rescue Squad said their crews spent most of Monday searching for a hiker who hadn't returned to their vehicle Sunday evening. The National Park Service had reportedly searched overnight but had not found the hiker.
The rescue team eventually found the hiker's footprints and tracked them for half of a mile before finding the hiker's body. Park rangers, border patrol, state police and various agencies all assisted in the search.
Authorities have not released the identity of the hiker at this time.
The Organ Mountain Technical Rescue Squad is reminding potential hikers to bring two or three liters of water, even if they aren't planning to go far. They also recommended to leave a plan and not to hike alone.
