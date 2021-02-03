Hinkle Family Fun Center takes issue with Topgolf opening while it's forced to remain closed

In addition to their indoor attractions, Hinkle Family Fun Center offers outdoor activities as well, including putt-putt.

After learning Topgolf could open, Wyatt said they had questions.

"Topgolf has been given preferential treatment and support by the state in order to help them open," Wyatt said. "We would like to have the same preferential treatment given to us."

Hinkle Family Fun Center wants to know why it can't limit its operations to outdoor events.

"It’s very hard for us to understand because we have similar outdoor attractions and could operate just the outdoor attractions and at least we would be open and be able to give some of our employees back their jobs," Wyatt said.

Hikle Family Fun Center filed a lawsuit against the state, in hopes of reopening.

The governor's office provided the following response to KOB 4's inquiry about why Topgolf can open, and the pending Hinkle Family Fun Center lawsuit:

Topgolf is categorized as an outdoor recreational facility and is subject to the relevant regulations regarding occupancy limits. Like golf courses, for the time being it will be permitted to operate its outdoor driving range and outdoor dining areas at up to 25% occupancy in the Red Level, which Bernalillo County is currently in – any indoor dining areas would not currently be permitted. I'm not going to comment further on specific businesses as there is ongoing litigation on the matter and the administration does not comment on pending litigation.

