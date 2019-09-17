Hobbs city commissioner facing assault charges | KOB 4
Hobbs city commissioner facing assault charges

Associated Press
September 17, 2019 08:05 AM

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) - Police say a Hobbs city commissioner made threats against one of his commercial property tenants before choking him.
    
The Hobbs New-Sun reports Ninth Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb is prosecuting the case against Dwayne Penick in connection with a Feb. 8 altercation at Curls & Swirls Rolled Ice Cream.
    
Surveillance video from inside a store and obtained by the News-Sun appears to show Penick approaching a man in a car, with punches thrown by both men when the man got out of the car.
    
Penick was charged with assault, battery and disorderly conduct.
    
Fellow City Commissioner Christopher Mills, a defense attorney, is representing Penick. He says the tenants just want to get out of their lease.

