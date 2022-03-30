Hobbs community honors college golf team killed in crash

At the time, the team was heading back to their campus in Hobbs after competing in a golf tournament in Midland, Texas.

On Wednesday, still bound by a common grief, people turned out for a service to remember those who died so young and so suddenly. The ceremony was held at First United Methodist Church and was livestreamed on Facebook.

“It’s our way of letting the family and friends of those lost, and those who are recovering, let them know that we still care about ‘em and we to be here to support ‘em,” Hobbs Mayor Sam Cobb said.

All over the city are signs of a community in grief.

“Every time we have a conversation, it reminds us of the tragedy and It reminds us of our relationships with other people,” Cobb said.

But from the ashes of devastation, have also come generosity.

Last Friday, a hamburger sale organized by ESS, a local business, raised more than $50,000 for families of those who died in the crash as well as the two survivors.

“There have been a lot of anonymous donors that have given to various funds that have been put together,” Cobb said.

And that is not all, people are looking to make sure those who died continue to live on for ages to come, such as through possible scholarship funds.

“A lot of our community leaders and business leaders, elected officials, we are having those discussions on how we might best honor the individuals and the families that have been effected by this tragedy,” Cobb said.

But the circle of loss is wide, and extends beyond the families of those who died.

“There were a number of students, there were a number of faculty. There were a lot of people affected by this tragedy,” Cobb said.

But so far those in Hobbs have proven resilient. Together they will turn the page on this sad chapter, with a new outlook on the fragility of life.