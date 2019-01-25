Hobbs, facing staffing shortage amid oil boom, OKs pay study | KOB 4
Hobbs, facing staffing shortage amid oil boom, OKs pay study

Associated Press
January 25, 2019 09:27 AM

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) - A southeastern New Mexico city in the heart of the state's oil boom will launch a study focusing on police and firefighters pay.
    
The Hobbs News-Sun reports the city commission in Hobbs, New Mexico, voted this week to approve a $59,000 compensation study for city employees. The vote comes months after a veteran police officer told city leaders that officers are leaving the Hobbs Police Department in "a mass exodus" due to insufficient pay.
    
Officials have acknowledged lucrative oil jobs are creating staffing shortages in the police and fire departments.
    
Hobbs Human Resources Director Nicholas Goulet says the city hasn't had a major overhaul or review of its compensation system in more than 12 years.
    
The compensation study by Evergreen Services of Tallahassee, Florida, will take about 3 1/2 months.

