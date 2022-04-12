Hobbs mother accused of throwing baby in dumpster asks for visitation

However, prosecutors are fighting those requests. They said the arguments they made back in January still stand.

"That baby was found in a trash can, had trash thrown in on top of it, because no one would've known it was a baby," Fifth Judicial District Attorney Dianna Luce said. "Her actions are such that we can't predict what she might or might not do."

Prosecutors said the fact Avila was able to complete high school without racking up new charges shows the conditions are working and should stay in place. A hearing has not been scheduled for this decision yet.