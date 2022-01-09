Hobbs mother confesses to leaving newborn in dumpster

"Something wasn't right, I saw the officers' faces, and they did not look right. They really didn't,” said Joe Imbriale owner of Rig Outfitters and Home Store.

He said police called him Friday night, with a request to view his surveillance footage.

"I said 'what is it we are looking for' and she goes 'we're looking for somebody who dumped a black garbage bag in your dumpster.' I turned around, I said 'please don't tell me it was a baby,'" said Imbriale.

Video shows who is believed to be Avila leaving the dumpster at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon. Six hours later, three people are seen searching through the same dumpster, pull out a black bag, and start looking through it.

Seconds later, a woman reacts to what's inside, and starts opening the bag. She pulls out the newborn baby, still alive - and tends to it.

Once the child is wrapped up, she brings it to their truck while a man in the group is on the phone. They pull the truck away from the dumpster, and people can see police and an ambulance arrive minutes later. Police immediately start looking in the dumpster, and paramedics take the child to a local hospital.

"I was in shock just to see this,” Imbriale said.

He said he couldn't believe his eyes as he reviewed that video with police.

"I can't sleep at night just knowing that this baby was just tossed in a dumpster like that. I'm sorry but who does that? That is evil. I don't have words for it."

As for Avila, investigators located her car over the weekend. They say she confessed to giving birth to the baby - and taking it to the dumpster.

She's supposed to face a Lea County judge Monday morning.