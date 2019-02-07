Hobbs police looking for car burglary suspect | KOB 4
Hobbs police looking for car burglary suspect

Faith Egbuonu
February 07, 2019 09:04 PM

HOBBS, N.M. - Police in Hobbs say there have been 4 burglaries on the block of Zia Crossing, all since Tuesday. 

"Three automobiles and one residential burglary that happened, with that, there's been several items that have been stolen," said Shane Blevins of the Hobbs Police Department. 

A surveillance video posted on Facebook by the Hobbs Police Department shows the latest car burglary on Dark Horse St. from Jan. 6.

 "He grabbed the door handle, he opened it because it was unlocked. Went in, rummaged through it, stole some items, then left," Blevins said. 

The suspect has not been found. No other possible suspects have been identified yet. Police are still investigating each case. 

Hobbs police want the public to lock their vehicles and homes at all times, and also to keep an eye out. 

If you have any information, contact the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9266 or Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.

Faith Egbuonu


Updated: February 07, 2019 09:04 PM
Created: February 07, 2019 07:14 PM

