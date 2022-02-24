Hobbs police officer, suspect injured in gas station shooting

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: February 24, 2022 08:44 AM
HOBBS, N.M. – A Hobbs police officer and a suspect were taken to the hospital after a shooting at a gas station Wednesday night.
According to New Mexico State Police, the shooting occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Details are limited but the police officer and the suspect remain hospitalized with injuries Thursday.
The investigation is active and ongoing – details are limited.
