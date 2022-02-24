Hobbs police officer, suspect injured in gas station shooting | KOB 4

Hobbs police officer, suspect injured in gas station shooting

Hobbs police officer, suspect injured in gas station shooting

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: February 24, 2022 08:44 AM

HOBBS, N.M. – A Hobbs police officer and a suspect were taken to the hospital after a shooting at a gas station Wednesday night.

According to New Mexico State Police, the shooting occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Details are limited but the police officer and the suspect remain hospitalized with injuries Thursday. 

The investigation is active and ongoing – details are limited.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates. 


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Driver ID'd in SW Albuquerque school bus rollover crash
Driver ID'd in SW Albuquerque school bus rollover crash
Chilly, slick conditions remain as snow exits New Mexico
Chilly, slick conditions remain as snow exits New Mexico
NE Albuquerque gas station homicide suspect arrested
NE Albuquerque gas station homicide suspect arrested
APD launches operation to crack down on dangerous drivers
APD launches operation to crack down on dangerous drivers
State Police: Suspect fatally shot in Edgewood, officers uninjured
State Police: Suspect fatally shot in Edgewood, officers uninjured