Hobb's triple murder grows more complicated
Faith Egbuonu
September 02, 2019 05:41 PM
HOBBS, N.M.— The Hobbs community is still shaken after a triple murder occurred at a house party. It has been more than a week now, but many questions are still left unanswered.
19-year-old Bishop Henderson, the DJ and alleged gunman, is facing charges in connection to the shooting that left three people dead and four injured.
Henderson broke down in court last Thursday as Judge Sanchez denied his conditions of release.
Henderson’s friends took the stand to defend him.
Prosecutors argued witnesses had conflicted versions of what happened that night.
“None of them saw him with a gun. None of them saw him shooting, but the witnesses that were played by audio said Bishop Henderson had a gun, but he was shooting at someone else that was shooting first,” said Fifth Judicial District Attorney, Dianna Luce.
Henderson’s attorney said otherwise.
“I think there’s a tolerable defense claim, but there’s also misidentification. A complete self-defense, a complete defense to the charges that Bishop Henderson has nothing to do with this,” said Henderson’s attorney, Frank Depalma.
Henderson was charged with aggravated assault.
He is currently behind bars until his next court hearing Friday.
Faith Egbuonu
September 02, 2019 05:41 PM
Created: September 02, 2019 04:49 PM
