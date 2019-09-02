Hobb's triple murder grows more complicated

Henderson’s friends took the stand to defend him.

Prosecutors argued witnesses had conflicted versions of what happened that night.

“None of them saw him with a gun. None of them saw him shooting, but the witnesses that were played by audio said Bishop Henderson had a gun, but he was shooting at someone else that was shooting first,” said Fifth Judicial District Attorney, Dianna Luce.

Henderson’s attorney said otherwise.

“I think there’s a tolerable defense claim, but there’s also misidentification. A complete self-defense, a complete defense to the charges that Bishop Henderson has nothing to do with this,” said Henderson’s attorney, Frank Depalma.

Henderson was charged with aggravated assault.

He is currently behind bars until his next court hearing Friday.