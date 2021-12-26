Hobbs voters to decide changes to economic development plan

The Hobbs News-Sun reported that before those changes were made, municipalities were not able to use public support toward retail establishments or cultural facilities, nor were municipalities with populations more than 15,000 and less than 35,000 able to use it for retail establishments or any other businesses.

City Attorney Efren Cortez told commissioners during a recent meeting that Hobbs has a chance to level the playing field with nearby cities.

“If you look at Lubbock, Texas, for example, Texas has for years utilized tax revenue to spur retail incentives,” he said. “If you’ve been to Lubbock, you can see the exponential growth in their retail sector. I believe a measure like this not only puts the city of Hobbs in the same ballpark, but also New Mexico in general.”

If the measure passes, the ordinance would go into effect July 1.