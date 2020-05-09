Hobby Lobby in Roswell issued cease and desist order after defying governor’s public health order

Justine Lopez
Updated: May 09, 2020 09:49 PM
Created: May 09, 2020 06:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Hobby Lobby store in Roswell was ordered to close after the store defied the governor’s public health order by reopening.
State Police officers said they received complaints that Hobby Lobby was open for business.
“Officers did respond and found the store open. Officers did issue a cease and desist order to the business—The business was very cooperative and compliant with the order,” said State Police Officer Ray Wilson. "They shut down the business without any other incident."
The governor said Hobby Lobby is considered nonessential and that they are only allowed to operate through curbside service and online sales.
Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington said he disagrees with the governor.
“I just don't understand the difference between that store and the other stores that are allowed to stay open, and I'm talking about the big box stores, which is Walmart, that are providing the exact same things,” the sheriff said. “There's no difference, and to come out and say that store specifically—I don't understand it.”
