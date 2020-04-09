Holding a picture of her mother, governor pleads with people to practice social distancing

Joshua Panas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham pleaded with New Mexicans to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19.
At one point during Thursday's briefing, the governor held up a picture of her mother, who she said resides in an assisted living facility in Albuquerque. Gov. Lujan Grisham said she hasn't been able to see her mother in six weeks.
The governor said people who don't social distance put people like her mother at risk.
"If you're out and about, and the caregivers and the nurses, and the doctors that are coming into that particular facility where she lives have been to groceries stores where too many people have been, and have been at a gas station where too many people have been, have been at a park where too many people have been, then the life that you could destroy could be mine, because I could lose my mother," Gov. Lujan Grisham said.
The governor said she thinks about her mom every time she makes "tough decisions' about imposing restrictions on where people can go. But she added that her decisions are based on saving lives.
As of Thursday, 17 people had died from COVID-19 in New Mexico. The majority of them were 80 years old or older.
COVID-19 Deaths by Age:
