Holding a picture of her mother, governor pleads with people to practice social distancing

The governor said people who don't social distance put people like her mother at risk.

"If you're out and about, and the caregivers and the nurses, and the doctors that are coming into that particular facility where she lives have been to groceries stores where too many people have been, and have been at a gas station where too many people have been, have been at a park where too many people have been, then the life that you could destroy could be mine, because I could lose my mother," Gov. Lujan Grisham said.