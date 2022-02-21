Holloman AFB unit completes 100th F-16 flight with full active duty crew

Now, for the first time in over 10 years, the unit will be under active-duty control – meaning Holloman is now the largest F-16 maintenance squadron in the U.S. Air Force.

The airmen are crucial to flight training as they oversee pre-and post-flight inspections of the aircraft to ensure they are safe to fly. For them, the 100th flight is just the first of many milestones to come.

"It's very rewarding to work on and it's just great to be able to see how much work I put into maintaining in it and all the inspections and being able to get the mission done," said Airman First Class Kevin Wood.

The mission continues on – making the Land of Enchantment the backbone of combat Air Force and keeping airmen safe.