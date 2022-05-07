Holloman Air Show kicks off this weekend in Alamogordo

"I absolutely love air shows I remember going to air shows as a kid and growing up doing that, it feels like one of the greatest things and I love bringing aircraft to shows and talking to the public it's wonderful," said Sowa.

Aircraft from all over the county will be at the air show, and there will be performances by groups like the Air Force Thunderbirds. There are a few groups coming from Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque - like the HH-60 helicopter.

"Sometimes they say ‘hey you know there's the noisy military helicopter flying over when I'm trying to sleep,’" said Kirtland Air Force Base Maj. Trevor Martin.

Martin is an instructor pilot for the HH-60 helicopter, and Kirtland is the main training hub for this aircraft.

"The primary mission for us is combat search and rescue," said Martin.

Martin says he's most excited about getting to meet the people who they fly over every day.

"It's definitely a good thing, like I said, the fact that we fly and train pretty close to Alamogordo and the White Sands Missile Range, it's definitely good to fly down and meet some of the folks who live there full time," said Martin.

The air show is May 7-8 and is free to the public, visit the Holloman Air Show’s website for more information.