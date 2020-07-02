Home deliveries don't get food-tax exemption during pandemic | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Home deliveries don't get food-tax exemption during pandemic

Home deliveries don't get food-tax exemption during pandemic

The Associated Press
Created: July 02, 2020 05:56 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Taxes are being levied on home-delivered groceries that are tax free when purchased at stores in New Mexico, undercutting incentives to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

A panel of government income experts noted the problem Thursday as they delved into the financial consequences of COVID-19 and New Mexico’s stay-at-home order to avoid infections.

Advertisement

New Mexico lawmakers removed the gross receipts tax from sales of most food items in 2004, but the exemption covers only on-site sales.

Gross receipt taxes on sales and services range from about 5.5% in some rural areas to more than 9% in Espanola.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Video shows park ranger shoot and kill unarmed Carlsbad Caverns visitor
Video shows park ranger shoot and kill unarmed Carlsbad Caverns visitor
Governor tightens travel restrictions, requires 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers
Governor tightens travel restrictions, requires 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 248 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 248 additional COVID-19 cases
Statue of Jeffrey Epstein mysteriously appears in Albuquerque
Statue of Jeffrey Epstein mysteriously appears in Albuquerque
Ghislaine Maxwell arrested, accused of grooming Epstein's victims at his New Mexico ranch
Ghislaine Maxwell arrested, accused of grooming Epstein's victims at his New Mexico ranch
Advertisement


New Mexicans face $100 fine for failing to wear a mask in public
New Mexicans face $100 fine for failing to wear a mask in public
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 248 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 248 additional COVID-19 cases
City of Albuquerque to help businesses cover costs to repair riot damage
City of Albuquerque to help businesses cover costs to repair riot damage
Home deliveries don't get food-tax exemption during pandemic
Home deliveries don't get food-tax exemption during pandemic
Carlsbad woman says bees killed three of her dogs
Carlsbad woman says bees killed three of her dogs