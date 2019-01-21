Homeless assistance group sleeps outside to raise awareness

Using sleep bags and cardboard boxes spread out in a local parking lot, the group hunkered down overnight while collecting canned goods and donations for those in need in the area.

"A lot of people drove by, gave donations and left, but a lot of people hung out with us you know during that time,” Hensley-Munoz said.

Despite the chilly conditions the group stayed till sunrise and managed to collect close to three thousand dollars and many canned goods.

"It was a moment for us to share in the experience of homelessness and I appreciated in that regard,” Patterson said. “There is a not a one of us that walks, that doesn't need help every now and then."

PATH is still accepting donations. Here is a link to their page http://www.pathnm.org/index.html?fbclid=IwAR2A7xFUpeZ3DYuOmC6nERsu__NUc54SV2lxmr7-v3Gylo-1el2tlu9ouiY