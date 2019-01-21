Homeless assistance group sleeps outside to raise awareness | KOB 4
Homeless assistance group sleeps outside to raise awareness

Meg Hilling
January 21, 2019 05:50 PM

FARMINGTON – In an effort to highlight the plight of folks facing homelessness in New Mexico, a group of board members and volunteers with PATH, an assistance program in Farmington, spent last Friday night sleeping outside.

"We are all two paychecks away, I know I am, from being in a situation that might make me homeless,” Misty Hensley-Munoz, PATH Board President said.

"It was very cold, but it wasn't meant to be a night at the Marriott," Frank Patterson, PATH Board Member said.

Using sleep bags and cardboard boxes spread out in a local parking lot, the group hunkered down overnight while collecting canned goods and donations for those in need in the area.

"A lot of people drove by, gave donations and left, but a lot of people hung out with us you know during that time,” Hensley-Munoz said.

Despite the chilly conditions the group stayed till sunrise and managed to collect close to three thousand dollars and many canned goods.

"It was a moment for us to share in the experience of homelessness and I appreciated in that regard,” Patterson said. “There is a not a one of us that walks, that doesn't need help every now and then."

PATH is still accepting donations. Here is a link to their page http://www.pathnm.org/index.html?fbclid=IwAR2A7xFUpeZ3DYuOmC6nERsu__NUc54SV2lxmr7-v3Gylo-1el2tlu9ouiY

