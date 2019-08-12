Homeless shelter adds a pickup location in the International District
Justine Lopez
August 12, 2019 07:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Westside Emergency Housing Center will add a second pickup location in the International District at God’s Warehouse.
God’s Warehouse pastor Chuck Aragon said that the additional stop will help decrease the number of people who experience homelessness.
"Bring the numbers down and that's what this is doing,” Aragon said. “I'm seeing the numbers of people staying on the streets at night going down but in reality there's always going to be poverty, you know, people hurting."
The Westside Emergency Housing Center, formerly known as the Winter Shelter, announced earlier this year that it would stay open year-round.
For more information about the Housing Center’s pickup and drop off locations, visit the city’s website.
