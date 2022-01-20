Homicide suspect arrested after early Monday standoff in Chimayo

Around 10:22 p.m. Sunday, the New Mexico Corrections Department Security Intelligence Unit requested help from State Police in apprehending Archuleta on the warrant. Department officials believed he was in a home at 84B Camino de los Ranchos and was not leaving.

State Police officers arrived, prompting Archuleta to run from the home. However, he went back inside and barricaded himself after officers chased after him.