Hopes for April 1 recreational cannabis sales in Roswell take a hit

Thomas added the Division has received similar complaints about some other New Mexico communities accused of dragging their feet on crafting and implanting regulations for the growers, manufacturers and retailers of recreational cannabis products.

She added that businesses harmed by the delay could possibly take legal action. However, Maevers insists the city has done its part and complied with the law. Instead, he said it is the procrastination of those seeking licenses and constantly shifting state regulations that are responsible for the stalled start of local sales.

“We passed all the regulations. We were ready start licensing for cannabis retails sales as of January of this year. It was only last week that the first cannabis, local cannabis dispensaries, came into our office and made a formal application,” Maevers said.

Maevers said of the dozens of individuals who have requested applications, only two have been returned – one from Pecos Valley Production, and the other from Ultra Health. Both are existing medical cannabis dispensaries with locations in Roswell looking to expand into recreational cannabis.

Unlike other states that have legalized recreational cannabis, New Mexico does not allow local government to prohibit all recreational cannabis industries. However, the state does have the authority to regulate the time, location and manner of these operations.

The fee to get a permit for a recreational cannabis business can cost between $3,000 and $4,000. Mavers said because of the approvals a cannabis business must obtain related to zoning and development, the processing of an application can take between 45 and 60 business days.

Those local regulations are something Mavers said is often overlooked by those seeking a license.

“What’s happening is people are getting the state licenses thinking “all I need to do is run down to the city of Roswell and my business permit, my business license. Well, there is a whole other series of things you have to go through here.”

But two hours south of Roswell, in the city of Hobbs, that city’s mayor says cannabis businesses are ready to open.

“There have been several retail cannabis stores (that) have had their license to open on April the first. We have a number of applications. We have approved an application already for a growing operation. There are several other applications that are in the queue for growing operations already,” Cobb said.

In Roswell, the two medical cannabis dispensaries who have submitted their applications will be taken up by the Roswell Planning and Zoning Board in late April. If they are approved, they will next move to the city council.

If the council also grants the application, those operations could begin legal sales immediately.