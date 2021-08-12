Gallup hospital physicians seek to unionize amid pandemic turmoil | KOB 4

Gallup hospital physicians seek to unionize amid pandemic turmoil

Morgan Lee
Updated: August 12, 2021 07:14 AM
Created: August 12, 2021 07:12 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Physicians at Rehoboth McKinley Christian hospital in Gallup have taken the first major step toward unionizing to pursue collective bargaining on employment provisions.

Union of American Physicians and Dentists spokeswoman Sue Wilson said Tuesday that a majority of the roughly 30 physicians at the hospital have signed and submitted union authorization cards to the National Labor Relations Board.

The push to unionize follows both financial turmoil and harrowing encounters with COVID-19 at the hospital on the edge of the Navajo Nation.

Hospital spokeswoman Ina Burmeister said notice of union organization was received late Tuesday and is being evaluated.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico State Fair first to utilize new ionization technology
New Mexico State Fair first to utilize new ionization technology
'Stranger Things' starts filming new season in Albuquerque
'Stranger Things' starts filming new season in Albuquerque
Health officials say COVID-19 cases are growing faster than this time last year
Health officials say COVID-19 cases are growing faster than this time last year
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 713 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 713 additional COVID-19 cases
By the end of August, New Mexico could see 1,000 COVID-19 cases daily
By the end of August, New Mexico could see 1,000 COVID-19 cases daily