Hospitality industry to ask New Mexico legislators for $55M

SANTA FE, N.M. - While the legislature is back in Santa Fe multiple organizations are hoping they will get financial help during this special session, especially the hospitality industry.
During the pandemic, New Mexico’s tourism industry took a big hit losing $4.3 billion in visitor spending and more than 24,000 workers in 2020 alone.
So now owners of restaurants, hotels, and ski resorts are asking the legislature for $55 million. And they have a plan on how they will spend it.
First, $25 million will go towards the State’s Tourism Department so they can directly fund communities that are working to bring back meetings, events, and conventions.
The other $30 million will be used to create a “Tourism & Hospitality Workforce Development Strategy” to focus on training and recruiting new employees.
Leaders in the hospitality industry are hopeful this two prong approach will reinvigorate New Mexico’s tourism industry and support job recruitment, vocational training, professional development, and higher education opportunities.
