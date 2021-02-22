Hospitals loosen visitation restrictions as COVID-19 outlook improves

Steve Soliz
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Fewer New Mexicans are ending up in the hospital due to COVID-19.
The state reported Monday 247 were being treating in the hospital for the virus. At its peak, more than 900 people were being treated for COVID-19 in New Mexico hospital.
The fewer patients has allowed hospitals to scale back their COVID-19 units.
Dr. Vesta Sandoval, Chief Medical Officer at Lovelace Health System, said the lower cases is allowing for other changes.
"It was decided to be able to allow opening visitation. So, all of our facilities have been working together to increase visitation for those patients that are now hospitalized with other types of disease processes," Sandoval said. "So that's been another positive step forward that we've taken this week."
People are encouraged to check with each hospital to find out their visitation rules.
