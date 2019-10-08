Hotel in Santa Fe named one of best in country

The Inn of The Five Graces is essentially a living museum in a group of historic buildings in downtown Santa Fe.

Each of the unique guest suites and rooms are custom designed, filled with antiques, rugs, and hand-laid mosaic tiles from the Silk Road countries.

Owners Ira and Sylvia Seret, art collectors and designers, call their hotel a hidden jewel in The Land of Enchantment.

“It's wonderful that we were recognized for 25-26 years of hard work and creating what we've created here in Santa Fe," said Ira.

The Inn of The Five Graces started as a bed and breakfast more than two decades ago. It's grown and evolved over the years to include a spa, 25 guest rooms and suites, and three courtyards.

The Seret’s oversee every design detail.

"It's a continuously evolving art project for us,” said Sylvia.

As for what makes their hotel so unique besides the obvious reasons you can see everywhere you look?

"If you asked our guests I think they would say it's the personal service. The level of service that they experience here our staff is amazing. They treat everyone as if they were welcoming them in to a home,” said Sylvia.

Other hotels in Santa Fe also received Readers' Choice Awards from the Code Nast Traveler. To see the full list click here.