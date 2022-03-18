Hotel restaurant to donate money to feed Ukrainian refugees

World Central Kitchen is a nonprofit that specializes in raising funds to feed people impacted by natural disasters or war-torn nations, such as Ukraine.

According to the United Nations, more than 3 million people have been forced by the war to flee to neighboring countries in the last three weeks.

Chandler says the fundraising push is part of a global effort undertaken by restaurants to ensure those who have been displaced by the war have access to food. He added it is a way to show opposition to Russia’s widely condemned military aggression.

“We can’t pick up a gun for Ukraine but we can help feed Ukraine and that is what we are doing,” he said.

Toni Balzano, whose parents own both the hotel and vineyard, and who helps operate both establishments, says any money raised this week will be on top of more than $5,000 the hotel restaurant has raised over the past few weeks for World Central Kitchen through the sale of desserts.

Balzano said they are just doing their part to ease the suffering in a land ravaged by war.

“It’s just one tiny little thing, that we can do to help and we hope that it does,” she said.