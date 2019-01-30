Bill would allow select students to carry weapons on school premises | KOB 4
Bill would allow select students to carry weapons on school premises

Marian Camacho
January 30, 2019 08:34 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Lawmakers in Santa Fe are expected to take up a school safety bill Wednesday.

Bipartisan sponsors of House Bill 129 believe it will be an extra security measure on school campuses.

It would allow officers, retired officers, approved school security personnel and contract school security guards, that meet requirements, to carry deadly weapons on school premises.

Students who are part of any military training programs, or hunter safety training instruction authorized by the state, would also be authorized to carry weapons under the bill. 

It also would allow any person 19-years-old or older to have a weapon in their private vehicle for protection.

House Bill 129 will go before the House Judiciary Committee today.

Click here to view the bill. 

Marian Camacho


Created: January 30, 2019 08:34 AM

