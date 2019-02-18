House bill would require nurses on school campuses
Marian Camacho
February 18, 2019 06:01 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Legislators are set to take up a bill that would require public schools and charter schools to have at least one full-time, licensed nurse on campus.
House Bill 476 is set to be taken up by the House Education Committee Monday.
KOB spoke with Albuquerque Public School officials in October about the district's nurse shortage. At the time, the district said it was short-staffed and needed nurses to fill positions in about ten schools.
The bill does allow some exceptions such as for rural schools with fewer than 250 students or is a part-time nurse was able to fill the position.
