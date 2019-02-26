House Bill faces opposition from Veterinary Medical Association

A written document with procedures to follow from a licensed veterinarian or consulting with a licensed vet is needed to carry or administer medications.

The New Mexico Veterinary Medical Association said they never had an issue with first responders offering first aid, like oxygen or setting bones, to animals.

They are pleased they would like to help animals in need, but they can’t support the bill.

The president said the sponsors did not contact them, and they would like to give their suggestions before the bill goes up for a vote.

The executive director for the New Mexico Board of Veterinary Medicine told KOB they do not support the bill. They denied commenting any further.

HB 598 has yet to be reviewed by a committee.