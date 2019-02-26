House Bill faces opposition from Veterinary Medical Association
Casey Torres
February 26, 2019 07:01 AM
SANTA FE N.M.--- The First Responder Veterinary Services bill would be an amendment to the Veterinary Practice Act, and it's an amendment the Veterinary Medical Association says they can't support right now.
If House Bill 598 is passed, it would allow first responders to provide emergency veterinary services to dogs and cats.
It would apply to law enforcement officers, full time or volunteer firefighters and EMS providers. They will be able to do minor services like administer oxygen to bigger services such as administering veterinary medications like opioid antagonists.
A written document with procedures to follow from a licensed veterinarian or consulting with a licensed vet is needed to carry or administer medications.
The New Mexico Veterinary Medical Association said they never had an issue with first responders offering first aid, like oxygen or setting bones, to animals.
They are pleased they would like to help animals in need, but they can’t support the bill.
The president said the sponsors did not contact them, and they would like to give their suggestions before the bill goes up for a vote.
The executive director for the New Mexico Board of Veterinary Medicine told KOB they do not support the bill. They denied commenting any further.
HB 598 has yet to be reviewed by a committee.
