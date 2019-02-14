Controversial gun control bill passes House, heads to Senate

Supporters of the bill say it could decrease the number of suicides in New Mexico but opponents say it violates second amendment rights. In fact, two New Mexico counties have declared themselves "Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties."

The resolution in Socorro and Quay counties says the county sheriffs can decide whether they want to enforce the law or not.

The New Mexico Sheriff's Association released a statement about House Bill 83 saying, "It violates due process and puts law enforcement in a more dangerous situation and does nothing to protect citizens."