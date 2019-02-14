Controversial gun control bill passes House, heads to Senate | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Controversial gun control bill passes House, heads to Senate

Marian Camacho
February 14, 2019 06:27 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. - The state House of Representatives passed the controversial House Bill 83 Wednesday in Santa Fe. The measure will now head to the Senate for consideration.

Advertisement

The measure is known as the "Extreme Risk Firearm Protection Order Act."

It would allow law enforcement to take firearms away from people who are considered an immediate threat to themselves or others.

Supporters of the bill say it could decrease the number of suicides in New Mexico but opponents say it violates second amendment rights. In fact, two New Mexico counties have declared themselves "Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties."

The resolution in Socorro and Quay counties says the county sheriffs can decide whether they want to enforce the law or not.

The New Mexico Sheriff's Association released a statement about House Bill 83 saying, "It violates due process and puts law enforcement in a more dangerous situation and does nothing to protect citizens."

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: February 14, 2019 06:27 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Minimum wage bill passes through NM House
Minimum wage bill passes through NM House
Racist notes left at Mexican restaurants in Albuquerque
Racist notes left at Mexican restaurants in Albuquerque
Bio-waste falls onto road in NE Albuquerque
Bio-waste falls onto road in NE Albuquerque
Clovis library shooter apologizes, asks for second chance during sentencing hearing
Clovis library shooter apologizes, asks for second chance during sentencing hearing
Police identify man killed by homemade explosive
Police identify man killed by homemade explosive
Advertisement




Controversial gun control bill passes House, heads to Senate
Controversial gun control bill passes House, heads to Senate
Large groups of migrants continue to illegally cross border into NM's Bootheel
Large groups of migrants continue to illegally cross border into NM's Bootheel
As shutdown looms, NM lawmakers wait to see final border bill
As shutdown looms, NM lawmakers wait to see final border bill
Boy's miniature horse goes missing on Santa Domingo Pueblo
Boy's miniature horse goes missing on Santa Domingo Pueblo
UNM AD Nuñez weighs in on moving offices, investigation
UNM AD Nuñez weighs in on moving offices, investigation