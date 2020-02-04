House bill aims to remove statute of limitations for some childhood sexual abuse cases

Chris Ramirez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A new House bill aims to give survivors of sexual assault a bigger window of time to come forward to sue their perpetrator or the organization that may have allowed the abuse to go on.
“The purpose of the bill is to be sure that we aren't cutting off their right to justice before they realize what has happened to them,” said Rep. Marian Matthews (D-Bernalillo), a co-sponsor of the bill.
House Bill 302 would remove the statute of limitations in cases where the accused perpetrator has “substantial power or authority over the lives of children” such as priests, teachers or coaches. The bill would only address civil statutes, not criminal.
“People's right to be heard is one of the most healing parts of the judicial system. The money part is part of it because it buys you the ability to get therapy, but to have someone hear your story and understand how you suffered, is incredibly cathartic,” Rep Matthews said.
Lawmakers were supposed to debate HB 302 Tuesday, however it has been rescheduled to be deliberated later this week.
A similar Senate bill was introduced last week. SB 97 would extend the time limit for a case to be prosecuted for victims who’ve experienced sexual abuse between the ages of 13 and 17.
