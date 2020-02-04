House bill aims to remove statute of limitations for some childhood sexual abuse cases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A new House bill aims to give survivors of sexual assault a bigger window of time to come forward to sue their perpetrator or the organization that may have allowed the abuse to go on.

“The purpose of the bill is to be sure that we aren't cutting off their right to justice before they realize what has happened to them,” said Rep. Marian Matthews (D-Bernalillo), a co-sponsor of the bill.