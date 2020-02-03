House committee moves violence intervention bill forward

Nathan O'Neal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The House Judiciary Committee unanimously approved a new crime fighting bill that would distribute money to communities most affected by violent crime.
House Bill 301 would create a state-wide “violence intervention program” with the goal of investing money into programs that would take a proactive approach to stop violent behavior.
The bill was brought to lawmakers by Albuquerque city leaders. Albuquerque saw a record-breaking number of homicides last year.
City leaders pointed to the success of similar programs in California.
“In Oakland, California when they started this program they had just hit a high of 126 homicides in 2012. That's a city that's smaller than Albuquerque, “said Sarita Nair, Chief Administrative Officer of the city of Albuquerque. “After implementing this project they cut that nearly in half to 71.”
The proposal would cost $10 million. It is still unclear where that money would come from.
