House committee passes paid sick leave legislation

"And so it's still going to take a very long time for people to be able to accumulate those hours and I think that beyond this legislation we do need to go even further," Rep. Rubio said.

The bill has faced backlash from the state's business leaders, who argue that the legislation would hurt small business owners already struggling to stay open due to the pandemic. KOB 4 asked Rubio to respond to those concerns.

"Small businesses have had decades to be able to institute these types of benefits for their workers. It shouldn't have taken a legislature to get involved. So that is the responsibility that we now have to do," she said.

The debate will continue when the bill goes through its first Senate committee hearing.