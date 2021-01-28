House lawmakers address paid sick leave legislation in off-kilter committee meeting

“This type of legislation helps all workers and takes collective bargaining agreements into consideration. This has been a long time coming, and it's sad to say that we had to go through a pandemic for this type of legislation to come up,” said Isaiah Zemke, a union representative.

“We are struggling as an industry to keep our doors open. We are all New Mexico owned businesses, and while we appreciate the intent of the legislation, we'd ask to negotiate some changes,” said Jason Weaks, a lobbyist for restaurants and bars.

The actual committee meeting did not go as smoothly as people hoped. That’s because some committee members, who are mostly at home, did not show up to their Zoom call. The committee didn’t have a quorum, and debate was delayed for more than an hour.

This is not the first time technical issues have interrupted committee meetings. Earlier this week, a high-profile Senate committee was delayed for hours due to a Zoom glitch.