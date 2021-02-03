House panel passes hair anti-discrimination bill in bi-partisan vote

Men and women of color weighed in during the panel where they shared their experiences with facing discrimination because of their hair or religious head pieces.

"Radical, unkept, disheveled, extreme, unattractive, unacceptable—those words are used to describe the hair of Black people in the work place, in schools and in daily life. These judgements reflect the privilege of straight hair because of its associations with Euro-centrism or whiteness and serve to denigrate natural hair texture, styles, curliness or kinkiness because of its association with African-decent or Blackness," said one speaker.



The bill did not have opposition from the public. More than 20 people signed up to speak in support of the bill and zero people signed up against it.