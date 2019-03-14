House passes $12 counteroffer on minimum wage increase | KOB 4
House passes $12 counteroffer on minimum wage increase

The Associated Press
March 14, 2019 07:50 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - State House lawmakers are insisting on an eventual $12-an-hour statewide minimum wage and further increases tied to inflation.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved amendments to a Senate-approved bill that would raise the state's $7.50-an-hour minimum wage for the first time in a decade.

The two chambers of the Legislature are haggling over an appropriate increase and have until noon Saturday to reach a compromise.

The Senate sidelined the original House-sponsored proposal and approved an $11 minimum wage. Under the latest House offer, the minimum wage would rise to $10 an hour next year and hit $12 on Jan. 1, 2022.

Tipped-wage workers would earn a third of the minimum.

The bill includes an $8.50-an-hour student wage.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham campaigned for a $12 minimum wage.

