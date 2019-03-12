House Speaker considers limiting debate time with 4 days left in legislative session

"The Republicans are using unprecedented stalling techniques and trying to keep us from getting our work done," he said.

Egolf said he's considering limiting the amount of debate, which is currently capped at three hours per bill.

"So if we've debated a bill for three hours, it goes across, they change one word, it comes back. I don't think we need to spend three hours debating single word change on a Senate amendment," Egolf said.

KOB asked House Minority Leader Jim Townsend to respond to Speaker Egolf's claims that Republicans are trying to stall the process.

"My response to that is there have been some long debates and I'm sorry that he thought that was an effort to slow things down," Townsend said.

Townsend believes limiting the amount of debate on bills would be a mistake.

"I would think that would be highly unusual, would cause a degradation of the decorum of the House. There are things I could react with in that measure," Townsend said. "And I hope that doesn't happen because in the end that doesn't do the citizens of New Mexico any good when we start flipping rules like that."