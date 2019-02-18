House spending plan would raise teacher salaries 6 percent | KOB 4
House spending plan would raise teacher salaries 6 percent

The Associated Press
February 18, 2019 12:40 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - State general fund spending would increase by about 11 percent and provide a 6 percent pay increase for public school teachers across New Mexico under a proposal from the lead House budget-writing committee.

House Appropriations and Finance Committee Chairwoman Patricia Lundstrom said Monday that the spending plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1 is designed to address a court order to provide more resources for public education.

The $7 billion spending proposal would increase annual public school funding by more than $450 million but stop somewhat short of spending recommendations by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The House bill includes a 4 percent pay increase for nearly all state workers. A surge in state government income also would go toward road construction and film industry incentives.

The Associated Press


