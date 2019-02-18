House spending plan would raise teacher salaries 6 percent
The Associated Press
February 18, 2019 12:40 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - State general fund spending would increase by about 11 percent and provide a 6 percent pay increase for public school teachers across New Mexico under a proposal from the lead House budget-writing committee.
House Appropriations and Finance Committee Chairwoman Patricia Lundstrom said Monday that the spending plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1 is designed to address a court order to provide more resources for public education.
The $7 billion spending proposal would increase annual public school funding by more than $450 million but stop somewhat short of spending recommendations by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
The House bill includes a 4 percent pay increase for nearly all state workers. A surge in state government income also would go toward road construction and film industry incentives.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Credits
The Associated Press
Created: February 18, 2019 12:40 PM
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.