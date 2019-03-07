House approves compromise bill legalizing recreational marijuana, 36-34 | KOB 4
House approves compromise bill legalizing recreational marijuana, 36-34

Megan Abundis
March 07, 2019 11:40 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. — On Thursday night lawmakers debated legalizing recreational marijuana in New Mexico for three hours. The House floor substitute for HB 356 passed 36-34.

Rep. Javier Martinez, D-Albuquerque, sponsors the bill and says it's expected to generate between $40 and $50 million a year in tax revenue.

About an hour into the discussion, he introduced a "compromised floor substitute," calling it a watershed moment.

That includes big changes with it, like changing the percent of the excise tax and adding oversight committees.

The bill now heads to the Senate. 

Megan Abundis


Updated: March 07, 2019 11:40 PM
Created: March 07, 2019 08:43 PM

