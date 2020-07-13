Housing construction steady in New Mexico's oil region | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Housing construction steady in New Mexico's oil region

Housing construction steady in New Mexico's oil region

The Associated Press
Updated: July 13, 2020 10:19 AM
Created: July 13, 2020 10:18 AM

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — The crash of the oil business and the economic decline that has followed the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t stopped construction for the housing shortage in the heart of New Mexico’s oil region.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports Hobbs, New Mexico, is seeing new construction with three major developments, and building continues to grow through the pandemic.

Advertisement

On top of the lots and homes being sold, multiple companies are trying to meet the need for apartments.

Real estate agents say that despite the oilfield crash, the region still has a housing shortage.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque police investigate 4 homicides within 24 hours
Albuquerque police investigate 4 homicides within 24 hours
Restaurants plan virtual protest over new ban on indoor dining
Restaurants plan virtual protest over new ban on indoor dining
Modified public health order to begin Monday
Modified public health order to begin Monday
APD: 2 dead after two separate shooting incidents
APD: 2 dead after two separate shooting incidents
Santa Fe woman's close encounter with family of bobcats going viral
Santa Fe woman's close encounter with family of bobcats going viral
Advertisement


Restaurants plan virtual protest over new ban on indoor dining
Restaurants plan virtual protest over new ban on indoor dining
Albuquerque police investigate 4 homicides within 24 hours
Albuquerque police investigate 4 homicides within 24 hours
Washington's NFL team drops 'Redskins' name after 87 years
Signs for the Washington Redskins are displayed outside FedEx Field in Landover, Md., Monday, July 13, 2020. The Washington NFL franchise announced Monday that it will drop the
Navajo Nation continues to flatten the curve
Navajo Nation continues to flatten the curve
Restaurant owners grapple with impending re-closures
Restaurant owners grapple with impending re-closures